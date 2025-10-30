Spike in pollution: Delhi-NCR hospitals report surge in patients with respiratory issues

NEW DELHI: As toxic haze envelops Delhi-NCR, hospitals are seeing a surge in the number of patients with complaints of throat irritation, worsening of existing health conditions, wheezing and chest tightness.

Some hospitals have even set up a separate ward for treating such patients.

According to a survey conducted by the citizen engagement platform LocalCircles, 75 per cent of households surveyed in Delhi-NCR currently have one or more individuals with Covid, flu or viral fever-like symptoms.

The survey received over 15,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Delhi's 24-hour AQI was recorded at 373 (very poor) on Thursday, as against 279 (poor) a day ago, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to Dr Vivek Nangia, Vice Chairman and Head, Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, 100 per cent of the patients who visited the medical facility on Thursday were complaining that their symptoms worsened since Diwali.

"One thing we are clearly noticing is that whoever is coming now is saying that ever since the AQI levels have gone up, their cough, breathlessness, chest tightness, and nasal congestion have all significantly worsened," he added.