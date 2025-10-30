Staff take Delhi govt to Central Administrative Tribunal against shut down order of 121 mohalla clinics

NEW DELHI: The abrupt decision to shut down 121 mohalla clinics across the capital has been challenged by the Mohalla Clinic Staff Union, which claimed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government violated a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that had stayed any termination of mohalla clinic staff till March 2026.

The staff union said a miscellaneous application has been submitted to a CAT’s bench that was hearing the case of 31 mohalla clinics shut by the Delhi government in August, this year.

“When the CAT has already given a relief to Mohalla Clinics employees from termination till March 2036, the decision to terminate 500 more employees by shutting 121 clinics further is a violation of the Tribunal’s order,” said Jitender Kumar, president of the Mohalla Clinic Staff Union.

According to the Mohalla Clinic Staff Union, the move has left hundreds of contractual doctors, pharmacists, and assistants jobless overnight. The employees claimed that they were promised job security and assured of being absorbed into the newly rebranded Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, but no such step was taken before the closures began.