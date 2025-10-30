Union minister Kiren Rijiju hails Urdu as ‘most beautiful language’, lauds Jamia for inclusivity

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday described Urdu as “the most beautiful language in the world” and stressed that harmony between Hindus and Muslims is vital for the nation’s progress and unity.

Speaking at the 105th Foundation Day celebrations of Jamia Millia Islamia, the minister lauded the university for embodying India’s composite culture, democratic spirit, and inclusive values.

“The university’s motto song beautifully reflects the values of our nation. I would like to remind you that Mahatma Gandhi and great luminaries such as Sarojini Naidu supported this university when it was being established,” he said.

Rijiju praised the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) at Jamia and said he was “highly impressed” with the university’s academic record and its commitment to national rethinking.

Emphasising the importance of open debate in a democracy, he remarked that though discussions in Parliament can often be heated, they remain essential to India’s vibrant democracy. “In our democracy, people express their views aggressively, which sometimes creates polarization. But that is not necessarily bad as long as it does not harm the country,” he said.

As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Rijiju said that even though managing disruptions in Parliament can be difficult, the passage of crucial legislation ultimately reflects the strength of India’s democratic institutions.