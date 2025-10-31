BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj pushes for women in technology

NEW DELHI: Speaking at the valedictory session of TiEcon Delhi 2025 on Thursday, Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj highlighted the pivotal role of women in shaping India’s deeptech and artificial intelligence future.

Addressing over 2,000 delegates at the deeptech summit, she launched CXXO’s “Wired for Impact: Women in AI” report by Kalaari Capital, celebrating women leaders transforming India’s AI landscape.

“India today is powered by two AIs — Artificial Intelligence and the Aspirational Indian. When the two meet, they accelerate progress,” Swaraj said. Emphasizing gender inclusion, she added, “If we leave out half our population, we are not building artificial intelligence — we are risking artificial ignorance.”

The report projects that women’s participation in India’s technology workforce will nearly quadruple by 2027, with over 3.3 lakh women expected to hold AI-related roles. It also notes that 41% of women technologists prefer AI/ML as a career path, surpassing male participation at 37%.

Swaraj praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision, saying it has turned technology into a tool for public good and equitable access. She lauded CXXO and Kalaari Capital for investing in women shaping ethical and inclusive AI and appreciated TiE Delhi-NCR for connecting “ambition with opportunity” in India’s innovation ecosystem.