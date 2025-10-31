CBSE releases date sheet for Class X & XII, exams to commence from February 17

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2026. The examinations will start on February 17, 2026. CBSE had initially announced the tentative board exams 2026 schedule while declaring the results of the 2025 examination.

The CBSE had said that the 2026 Board examinations for Class 10 will be conducted as per the recommendations made in NEP-2020.

For the first time, based on Class 9 and 11 registration data, the CBSE released a tentative date sheet for the 2026 examinations on September 24, 2025 which is 146 days ahead of the exams, which the circular said was to help stakeholders plan their preparations”.

While preparing the date sheet, CBSE stated that a sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes.

The date of conduct of entrance examinations meant for the students of Class 12 has been taken into consideration, and efforts have been made to complete the examinations much before the entrance examinations. CBSE said that this will help students in better time management for board and entrance examinations.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, said, “All the schools are requested to provide the registration number of Class 11 of their students applying for JEE (Mains) so that the dates do not coincide.”