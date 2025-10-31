DJB onboards KPMG for independent audits

NEW DELHI: In a major administrative reform aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and accountability, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has appointed KPMG as its Project Management Unit (PMU).

The consultancy firm will monitor and support the execution of all DJB projects – including Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), tanker management systems, and billing-related processes such as Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC). With KPMG’s appointment, every ongoing and future project under DJB will now be tracked using data-driven evaluation, independent audits, and real-time reporting mechanisms. This partnership is expected to streamline project implementation, ensure timely completion, and bring financial discipline to the water utility’s operations.

The PMU will work closely with DJB engineers, contractors, and administrative wings to strengthen oversight from tendering to completion. From monitoring the functioning and capacity of STPs to supervising tanker dispatch and delivery systems, KPMG’s mandate will cover both operational and financial parameters.

Delhi Minister for Water, Parvesh Singh Verma, said, “Delhi Jal Board will now function with world-class professional standards. By appointing KPMG as PMU, we are ensuring transparency in every rupee spent and accountability in every drop delivered.