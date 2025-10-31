Government lifts one-year limit on NOC for old deregistered vehicles

NEW DELHI: In a major decision aimed at providing relief to lakhs of vehicle owners and reducing vehicular pollution in the capital, the Delhi government on Thursday announced the relaxation of norms for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for deregistered vehicles.

In a big relief to vehicle owners, the government has decided to keep in abeyance the restrictive clause from the “Guidelines for Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024,” which limited the application for NOC to only within one year of a vehicle’s registration expiry.

This move will primarily benefit owners of diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old, allowing them to obtain an NOC to re-register their vehicles in other states outside the Delhi-NCR region, irrespective of how long ago their vehicle’s registration expired.

Speaking on the development, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “Our dual focus has always been on citizen welfare and environmental protection. We found that the one-year deadline for NOC was creating an unintended logjam, leaving lakhs of vehicles stranded in Delhi.