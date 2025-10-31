JNU rusticates PhD scholar, fines union office bearers for protest

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has rusticated a PhD student and fined three student union office bearers following a campus protest against the installation of a facial recognition-based access system at the central library two months ago.

According to official orders issued by the Chief Proctor on October 28, Manikant Patel, a PhD scholar at the Centre for the Study of Regional Development (CSRD), has been rusticated for one semester and declared out of bounds from the JNU campus with immediate effect. He has also been fined Rs 15,000. The order stated that Patel was found guilty of “manhandling security guards and library staff” and “kicking the main glass door of the library until it broke” during a protest on August 22.

The university accused him of being “rude, aggressive and disrespectful” toward the acting librarian and staff, thereby disrupting official work.

Meanwhile, JNUSU president Manisha, vice-president Munteha, and the general secretary have been fined `5,000 each for violating Statute 32(5) of the university’s code, which prohibits acts of violence, intimidation, coercion, and damage to university property.

The vice-president, told this newspaper, “Three of us are fined and there may be others as well because the administration watched the protest video and identified people. We may appeal against this fine, but it will be rejected as always.”

The disciplinary action stems from an indefinite sit-in protest held in August against the biometric access system at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library. Students had also demanded improvements in infrastructure, accessibility, and restoration of academic database subscriptions.

Following the incident, the administration set up a committee in September to review the installation of the facial recognition gates, ordering a status quo until consultations with all stakeholders were completed.

DU announces DUSU EC election schedule

Delhi University has announced the DUSU Executive Committee election schedule. Nominations will be accepted till 2 pm on November 6, followed by scrutiny and list release the same day. The final list will be out on November 7 and polling will take place on November 14.