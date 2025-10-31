Over 250 MW rooftop solar capacity achieved in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has said that the capital is moving towards clean and smart energy, as more than 250 megawatts of rooftop solar capacity have been developed in Delhi so far, while 500 megawatts of capacity are on the cards by 2027.

“The city has already developed over 250 MW of rooftop solar capacity, and preparations are underway to double it by the next couple of years. The Delhi government is actively working to simplify subsidy procedures and provide faster connections under the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana,” said Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperation Ravinder Indraj during the session of the Eighth General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) held at Kilokari on Thursday.

The minister also joined global representatives in visiting the Kilokari Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) — South Asia’s largest utility-scale standalone battery storage facility.

The minister noted that Delhi, home to millions of families, witnesses peak power demand exceeding 8,000 MW during summers. Despite these challenges, the Delhi Government has ensured a reliable electricity supply across the city, extending even to the remotest villages.

He emphasised that while Delhi lacks the vast land resources of other states, it is leading through innovation, solar energy, and digital technology. The city’s new solar policy envisions “every rooftop as a power plant”.