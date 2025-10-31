Over 250 MW rooftop solar capacity achieved in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has said that the capital is moving towards clean and smart energy, as more than 250 megawatts of rooftop solar capacity have been developed in Delhi so far, while 500 megawatts of capacity are on the cards by 2027.
“The city has already developed over 250 MW of rooftop solar capacity, and preparations are underway to double it by the next couple of years. The Delhi government is actively working to simplify subsidy procedures and provide faster connections under the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana,” said Minister for Social Welfare and Cooperation Ravinder Indraj during the session of the Eighth General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) held at Kilokari on Thursday.
The minister also joined global representatives in visiting the Kilokari Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) — South Asia’s largest utility-scale standalone battery storage facility.
The minister noted that Delhi, home to millions of families, witnesses peak power demand exceeding 8,000 MW during summers. Despite these challenges, the Delhi Government has ensured a reliable electricity supply across the city, extending even to the remotest villages.
He emphasised that while Delhi lacks the vast land resources of other states, it is leading through innovation, solar energy, and digital technology. The city’s new solar policy envisions “every rooftop as a power plant”.
The minister highlighted the government’s continuous efforts to reduce pollution by promoting electric vehicles and expanding EV charging infrastructure. He said that Delhi aims to electrify 80% of its public transport fleet by 2030. He also appreciated the initiatives of BSES in integrating battery storage, rooftop solar, and smart grids to strengthen Delhi’s intelligent energy ecosystem.
He especially lauded the Janakpuri digital distribution division, developed by BSES, calling it a model for other states across India. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Rekha Gupta, we are working to make Delhi a green city and a symbol of developed India,” he said.
Global delegates visit battery storage system facility
Over 60 international delegates from 40 countries visited India’s first commercially approved and South Asia’s largest standalone utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Kilokri, highlighting India’s growing leadership in the global clean-energy landscape. Commissioned in May 2025, the 20 MW Kilokri unit is developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and enhances power reliability for nearly one lakh residents in south Delhi. The system delivers daily support that includes two hours each during peak day and night demand.