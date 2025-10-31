Punjabi food's game changers

At the Heritage Gathering hosted by Ikk Panjab, Connaught Place, the air was thick with nostalgia — and the aroma of curiosity.

When archaeologist and culinary anthropologist Dr Kurush Dalal took the stage, he didn’t just talk about food; he peeled back centuries of flavour, myth, and migration to reveal a truth often ignored in our search for “authentic” Punjabi cuisine.“Most people think Punjabis wake up and brush their teeth in butter chicken gravy,” he said to much laughter. What we call “traditional” Punjabi food, he said, was a product of evolution — shaped by invasions, trade, colonisation, and displacement. “There was no makki di roti or sarson da saag in the Harappan period,” he said. “Maize came to India only in the colonial era. The farmers of ancient Punjab ate jau di roti with saag — it was practical, local, and rooted in what they had.” That blend of practicality and adaptability, he said, is what defines the Punjabi palate.

Long before butter and cream became culinary emblems of abundance, the early settlers along the Indus and its tributaries ate modest meals built around barley, lentils, and seasonal greens. “These were people of the soil,” he noted. “Their authenticity came from survival, not spectacle.”