Rs 11.95 lakh personal loan scam busted, mastermind among five arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a cyber fraud syndicate and arrested five people allegedly involved in a Rs 11.95 lakh personal loan scam, in which they duped a woman, police said.
The accused have been identified as Hemraj Gurjar (21) and Raj Swami (22), residents of Kotputli in Rajasthan; Asif Ali (26), a resident of New Seelampur; Sachin (28), a resident of Gulab Bagh; and Himanshu Kumar Gautam (26), a resident of Rama Park in Uttam Nagar, they said.
“A case was registered on the complaint of a Palam-based woman who reported that she received a call from a person posing as a representative of a reputed financial institution. The caller offered to help redeem her credit card reward points and deceitfully obtained the OTPs sent to her registered mobile number,” a senior police officer said.
“Within minutes, the fraudsters exploited this access to fraudulently disburse a pre-approved personal loan of `11.95 lakh into her account, which was further transferred to other unknown accounts,” the officer added.
“During investigation, it was revealed that the funds were routed to a mule account held by Hemraj Gurjar and laundered through cheque and ATM withdrawals in Vishal Enclave, Delhi.
Police conducted technical analysis, examined CCTV footage, and laid surveillance at multiple locations. A breakthrough was achieved at Vishal Enclave, where Gurjar and Raj Swami were nabbed. They were found to be operating mule accounts used for parking and withdrawing cheated money,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.
Later, Asif Ali was identified and arrested from New Seelampur. His interrogation revealed his role in arranging and testing mule accounts. Police also nabbed Sachin from Gulab Bagh, Uttam Nagar, whose questioning led to the identification of the mastermind, Himanshu Kumar Gautam.
After sustained efforts and multiple raids, Gautam was also arrested from Rama Park. He confessed to orchestrating the scam by impersonating bank officials, obtaining OTPs from victims, and disbursing pre-approved personal loans that were routed to mule accounts, Goel added.