Rs 11.95 lakh personal loan scam busted, mastermind among five arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a cyber fraud syndicate and arrested five people allegedly involved in a Rs 11.95 lakh personal loan scam, in which they duped a woman, police said.

The accused have been identified as Hemraj Gurjar (21) and Raj Swami (22), residents of Kotputli in Rajasthan; Asif Ali (26), a resident of New Seelampur; Sachin (28), a resident of Gulab Bagh; and Himanshu Kumar Gautam (26), a resident of Rama Park in Uttam Nagar, they said.

“A case was registered on the complaint of a Palam-based woman who reported that she received a call from a person posing as a representative of a reputed financial institution. The caller offered to help redeem her credit card reward points and deceitfully obtained the OTPs sent to her registered mobile number,” a senior police officer said.

“Within minutes, the fraudsters exploited this access to fraudulently disburse a pre-approved personal loan of `11.95 lakh into her account, which was further transferred to other unknown accounts,” the officer added.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the funds were routed to a mule account held by Hemraj Gurjar and laundered through cheque and ATM withdrawals in Vishal Enclave, Delhi.