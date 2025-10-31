Temperature drops, yet capital faces worsening water crisis, alleges AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that even as temperatures continue to drop, Delhi is facing a worsening water crisis. AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP government has removed water tankers from Sangam Vihar (Deoli Assembly), causing immense hardship to residents.

The party claimed that during a protest in the area, the situation turned tense as Delhi Police detained several AAP workers. They claimed that locals raised slogans accusing the BJP’s “four-engine government” of failing to provide even drinking water. “There is a severe shortage of water. Despite cold weather and abundant water in the Yamuna—even fit for ritual use—why is Delhi suffering such a shortage,”asked AAP state president Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Displaying complaint letters from residents, the AAP MLA said, “I will hand over these grievances to BJP minister Parvesh Verma. These letters represent the voices of thousands of citizens who have approached me through petitions. But the police are stopping me and saying I cannot go there. Parvesh Verma is also a minister for the people of the Deoli constituency—he must listen to our concerns and resolve the water crisis,” he said.

Shallow fog expected on Friday, forecasts IMD

On Thursday, Delhi’s maximum temperature was at 27 °C, two notches below normal, while the minimum stood at 20.1 °C—four notches above seasonal average. The weather department has forecast shallow fog on Friday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover at 30 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.