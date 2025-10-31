Why Delhi keeps funding the wrong fixes

The Delhi government’s cloud seeding experiment this week has been widely regarded as a failure, except by the authorities involved.

The chance of success is low, given the stringent conditions required for cloud seeding and the poor track record of the geo-engineering technology. It has been labeled a gimmick, unscientific, and political theatre by some scientists.

The two flights conducted on October 28 were overseen by IIT-Kanpur. The estimated cost was Rs 1.2 crore, almost forty per cent of the Delhi government’s budget of Rs 3.2 crore for the cloud seeding trials. It would cost about Rs 25 crore to conduct cloud seeding in Delhi throughout winter, the IIT-K director told a television channel.

That is almost certainly money down the drain. For cloud seeding to work, scientists say it requires at least 50% moisture in the atmosphere and the presence of clouds, which is uncommon in winter apart from the occasional shower.

What the episode reveals is a lack of willingness to embrace the more effective, but tougher, decisions to cut air pollution or to use public funds more strategically.

Air pollution is a bipartisan issue and MPs from the BJP, Congress and other parties have sat together at various fora, agreeing on the need for action. Yet governments, regardless of party, often resort to questionable experiments. Some of these are half-baked, like the traffic ban on odd-even registration numbers; this exempted two-wheelers which are roughly twice the number of four-wheelers.