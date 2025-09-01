Bhagwan Birsa Munda Bhawan inaugurated as tribal research, training hub

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram on Sunday inaugurated the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Bhawan, a tribal research and training centre in a grand ceremony attended by dignitaries, social leaders and activists. All India Joint General Secretary Vishnukant outlined the efforts behind its construction and its envisioned objectives.

Presiding over the event, Ashram president Satyendra Singh said tribal communities have always safeguarded nature, while the Ashram works to protect their identity, existence and promote development.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief guest, said the Bhawan will serve as a hub for research, training and leadership. Ministers Durga Das Uike and Kiren Rijiju lauded the tribal role in India’s culture and nation-building.

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale stressed that tribals must be empowered, not displaced.