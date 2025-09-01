Delhi government plans Rs one crore fund allocation to MCD councillors for ward development works

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is considering a proposal to allocate Rs one crore each from the Chief Minister’s Development Fund to municipal councillors, in a first-of-its-kind move aimed at boosting their financial powers for developmental works in their wards.

Officials said the plan will be implemented in coordination with the Urban Development Department and will allow elected members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to directly receive funds for developmental works in their wards.

The decision is being seen as a major step to address long-standing complaints from councillors who argued that the absence of funds limited their ability to deliver on public expectations.

However, the proposal comes with a caveat. The government has clarified that the funds cannot be used for works in unauthorised colonies, where responsibilities such as construction of roads, drainage, sewers and other civic projects will remain with departments like Irrigation and Flood Control and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). These departments are already executing such works, but councillors say the arrangement leaves them dependent on officials with whom they share little coordination.