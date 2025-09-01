Delhi government’s dilemma on giving autonomy or tightening leash

The education sector in India is often described as contradictory. While the government encourages private participation, it looks at it more as an act of philanthropy than as a legitimate field of investment. On the one hand, the state lacks adequate resources to meet the aspirations of a growing population; on the other hand, it restricts private institutions through overregulation, excessive affiliation norms, and rigid fee controls.

The issue is once again back in the centre stage with the passage of Delhi Private Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, which is being cited as one of the biggest achievement of the six-months-old Rekha Gupta government. While the Opposition, Aam Aadmi Party has called it to be a ‘monster’ act passed in connivance with the private schools, on the other hand the school owners have called the act draconian.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has said that he did not consider the private school owners to be their enemies but at the same time running a school could not be a business for earning profit. This has revived the debate on private participation in education sector but would not allow profit.

The private players call this a fallout of a ‘colonial’ mindset driven deep by a philosophy which enunciated the Societies Registration Act of 1860. Most of the educational institutions of the country today are administered through this act and similar trust acts.

The cornerstone of this act is the philosophy of ‘no profit, no loss’.

Almost eight decades after independence, Societies Registration Act 1860 remains among the few functional colonial laws.

The nature of a law passed by a colonial government doesn’t change with the composition of the government. This act remains one of the biggest impediments in private investments in education sector.