Delhi govt directs schools to appoint teachers to track obesity, appoint health ambassadors

NEW DELHI: The Education Department has directed schools to designate a teacher to identify obese students and work with parents on managing the condition, as part of the government’s ongoing POSHAN campaign aimed at encouraging healthy eating habits and reducing oil consumption among children.

In an order issued to district education officials and heads of schools, the department said, “This office is in receipt of a D.O. letter dated March 15, 2025, from the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, vide which a further advisory for reducing cooking oil by 10% has been forwarded.

Further, a teacher may be appointed to identify obesity in students and guide parents on portion control and increasing physical activity of the student. In addition to this, it is also requested to appoint a Student Health Ambassador in schools to educate peers and advocate for better food choices.”

The order, which has sought an action-taken report within a week, forms part of the PM POSHAN initiative, which recently emphasised a 10% reduction in cooking oil in meals served in government and aided schools nationwide. The advisory followed PM Narendra Modi’s remarks on rising childhood obesity during Pariksha Pe Charcha and his Mann Ki Baat broadcast in February.