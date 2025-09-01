Delhi HC seeks Tihar report on ex-PFI chief Abubacker’s health after plea for private hospital care

NEW DELHI: Former Popular Front of India (PFI) chairman E Abubacker’s request for treatment in a private hospital has prompted the Delhi High Court to seek a health status report from Tihar jail authorities, where he remains lodged under charges filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is currently receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed the order on August 29 after Abubacker said in his petition that he was not receiving satisfactory care at AIIMS and complained that the conduct of hospital staff was allegedly hostile; he said he was willing to bear the expenses of private treatment.

The NIA, which arrested Abubacker during a sweeping 2022 crackdown on the PFI, opposed the plea, saying he was already being treated at the country’s best hospital. “What else does he want?” the counsel asked.

The court issued notice to the NIA and directed it to file a response by November 26, when the matter will be heard next. This development is part of prolonged litigation over Abubacker’s custody and repeated requests for medical relief.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court refused to grant bail on medical grounds after examining a medical report and rejected a suggestion that he be placed under house arrest instead of bail.

On May 28 last year, the Delhi High Court had dismissed his bail plea. In its order, the court noted that material on record, including allegations in the chargesheet, statements of protected witnesses, and Abubacker’s past association with the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), suggested that the prosecution’s case under the UAPA was prima facie true. The NIA has alleged that the PFI, its office-bearers, and members conspired to raise funds to carry out terror acts across the country and organised training camps to indoctrinate and prepare cadres.