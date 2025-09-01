Delhi police special cell restructured as four DCPs assigned key divisions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has undergone a structural reorganisation, with responsibilities divided among four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across various ranges and specialised units.
According to an official order issued on 30 August, Manishi Chandra, who previously served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora, will now head the Counter Intelligence (CI) and Counter Terrorism (CT) units.
DCP Krishan Kumar, recently appointed to the Special Cell, has been entrusted with the southwestern range, northern range, and city suspect surveillance operations.
The southern range, along with the headquarters, Multi-Agency Centre (MAC), and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, will be overseen by DCP Aalap Patel.
Meanwhile, DCP Amit Kaushik has been assigned charge of the New Delhi range, eastern range, and the Special Investigating Team (SIT).
The order further stated that all the aforementioned officers will report to the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) through the Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).