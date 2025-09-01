Delhi police special cell restructured as four DCPs assigned key divisions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has undergone a structural reorganisation, with responsibilities divided among four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across various ranges and specialised units.

According to an official order issued on 30 August, Manishi Chandra, who previously served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora, will now head the Counter Intelligence (CI) and Counter Terrorism (CT) units.

DCP Krishan Kumar, recently appointed to the Special Cell, has been entrusted with the southwestern range, northern range, and city suspect surveillance operations.