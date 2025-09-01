Kalkaji temple buffs security after sewadar’s killing, victim’s family seeks government aid

NEW DELHI: Following the killing of a 35-year-old sewadar at Kalkaji temple, the priests and management have announced a series of measures to strengthen security at the shrine.

The victim, Yogendra Singh, who had served at the temple for nearly 15 years, was allegedly beaten to death on Friday night after an argument over the prasad distribution.

Sidharth Bhardwaj, Secretary of the Shri Kalkaji Mandir Prabandhak Sudhar Committee, said the safety of devotees, sewadars, and priests was their top priority. “Temples are sacred spaces where faith and tradition converge. It is our duty to ensure peace and safety for all,” Bhardwaj said.

Key steps include installing a state-of-the-art 24/7 CCTV surveillance system across the premises, deploying trained security guards at critical points, and enforcing strict access control with visitor screening. The management is also working closely with local police to align security protocols and conduct regular safety drills. The committee has urged devotees to cooperate with the new measures and remain vigilant to help maintain sanctity and harmony within the shrine.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has formed multiple teams to arrest the remaining suspects, officials said. Five men have been arrested so far, including the prime accused, Atul Pandey, who was caught on the spot by locals. On Saturday, police arrested four others — identified as Mohan alias Bhura, his cousin Kuldeep Bidhuri, Nitin Pandey, and Anil Kumar.