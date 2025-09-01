Heavy rains cripple Delhi- NCR: City choked by traffic jams, Yamuna nears danger mark

A technical advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed most of Delhi under an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rainfall through Monday night. A ‘yellow alert’ was also in effect earlier in the day.

A flood warning was issued in Delhi on Monday by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department after discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage rose to over 3.22 lakh cusecs, the highest this season.

Officials warned that water levels in the Yamuna could cross the danger mark of 205.33 m at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), which serves as a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow , by September 2 evening, reaching around 206 m due to heavy rainfall in the upper Yamuna catchment.

The warning issued by the Central Flood Control Room in-charge said the discharge had exceeded 3 lakh cusecs.

“As the water level of ORB may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50 m… all sector officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points. People residing within the river embankments shall be warned and shifted to safer places,” the warning read.

Air travel was equally chaotic, with over 95 incoming flights and more than 350 departures delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa, and SpiceJet issued advisories urging passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

In Gurugram, where over 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 3 pm and 7 pm, authorities issued a work-from-home advisory for all private offices and directed schools to shift to online classes for Tuesday, September 2, in anticipation of continued heavy downpours.

Authorities remain on high alert as the IMD forecasts further rain through the week.

(With inputs from Agencies)