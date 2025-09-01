IMD forecasts five-day wet spell over Delhi-NCR; Yamuna rises close to danger mark

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active monsoon spell over Delhi and its adjoining areas for the next five days, with cloudy skies and frequent spells of light to moderate rain. The city may also witness heavy rainfall at isolated locations, particularly during the evenings, nights and early mornings.

The national capital remained largely dry on Sunday, with no rainfall recorded at Safdarjung, Palam, Ridge, Ayanagar or most other observatories. Ghaziabad recorded a marginal 0.5 mm of rain while Noida reported 2 mm.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, stood at 34.4 degrees Celsius, a rise of 4.2 degrees from the previous day and nearly normal for the season. The minimum settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Across Delhi-NCR, maximum temperatures ranged between 31.6 degrees in Ghaziabad and 34.4 degrees at Safdarjung, while minimums varied from 23.4 degrees at Lodhi Road to 27.1 degrees in Najafgarh.

The IMD attributed the change in weather patterns to the monsoon trough extending from northwest to central India and embedded cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab is also influencing conditions.