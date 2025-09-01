Waste woes battle half-won

The ambitious ‘Freedom from Garbage’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has evoked a mixed response. Many believe that the campaign has helped to clean the city, as tonnes of garbage lying unattended for years have been lifted from various nooks and corners of the city. Whereas, a section of the city believes that the initiative is yet to make a noticeable difference on the ground.

Rolled out on August 1 with a deadline of August 31, the drive aimed to transform Delhi into a cleaner, garbage-free city. However, with limited improvements visible, the city government has decided to extend the drive till October 2. The municipal bodies stated that the extension was meant to “intensify efforts” and ensure “wider public participation”. However, critics argue that the decision reflects the campaign’s underwhelming performance in its initial phase. “If the initiative had shown solid progress, there would have been no need for an extension,” said a local civic activist.

Despite the government’s claims of regular cleaning drives, piles of garbage near residential colonies, markets, and public spaces continue to raise questions about the campaign’s implementation and oversight.

Municipal officials maintain that the initiative is a work in progress and that more time is needed to address the longstanding waste disposal issues in a city as large and complex as Delhi.With just over a month remaining, all eyes are now on whether the renewed efforts will bring about the intended transformation — or if the campaign will end up as another unfulfilled promise in the capital’s ongoing battle with waste.