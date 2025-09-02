Broken promise: Delhi's Aya Nagar still reels under drainage woes

NEW DELHI: Two months after the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department declared that it had resolved the decades-old drainage problem in South Delhi’s Aya Nagar, the situation on the ground remains unchanged. Despite the completion of a major drainage project in July, the locality’s main artery, the Sunday Market Road, continues to be waterlogged after even a moderate spell of rain.
Aya Nagar, located along the Mehrauli–Gurugram Road on Delhi’s southern edge, has long been prone to flooding during the monsoon. Perched on the uneven Aravali terrain, the village was once drained naturally by ravines that carried rainwater away. But with unregulated construction and encroachments over the past two decades, these natural outlets have been blocked, worsening the problem. As a result, during every monsoon, the arterial Sunday Market Road is submerged, disrupting daily life and commerce.
On July 2, the I&FC Department announced the completion of a major drainage intervention, which included a reinforced concrete (RCC) box drain and 1000 mm pipelines to carry stormwater into nearby forest ravines. Engineers were also placed on standby to monitor performance. At the inauguration, Delhi’s Flood and Irrigation Minister Parvesh Verma declared the project a turning point.
“Resolving the drainage crisis in Aya Nagar was not just an engineering mission—it was a commitment to give relief and dignity to a population that had been ignored for years. This is a symbol of the change we are bringing across Delhi: where the toughest problems are tackled head-on, not postponed,” Verma had said.
But two months later, residents say the promised relief has not materialised. On Monday, after downpour, the Sunday Market Road was again under several inches of water. “Two months ago, engineers carried out extensive repair work on this road, and we thought we would finally be free from waterlogging. But the situation is exactly the same,” said Suresh Singh, who runs a grocery shop.
Other shopkeepers reported that during heavier spells, water rises above the footpaths and enters establishments, damaging goods and forcing temporary closures. “We end up losing customers as people avoid coming here when the market is flooded,” said Rajesh Yadav, who owns a garment shop in the area.
The impact extends beyond commerce. Over a dozen schools are located along the road and nearby. School buses face delays, while students often wade through knee-deep water. “It is almost guaranteed that our uniforms will get dirty on the way to school. We often skip going altogether if it has rained overnight,” said Srishti Jaiswal, a Class 8 student.
Residents have urged the government to review whether the drainage system is functioning as intended. For now, Aya Nagar’s much-hyped “solution” remains a promise on paper, while its people continue to slog through flooded streets every monsoon.
Locals demand govt reassessment
