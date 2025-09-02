Broken promise: Delhi's Aya Nagar still reels under drainage woes

NEW DELHI: Two months after the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department declared that it had resolved the decades-old drainage problem in South Delhi’s Aya Nagar, the situation on the ground remains unchanged. Despite the completion of a major drainage project in July, the locality’s main artery, the Sunday Market Road, continues to be waterlogged after even a moderate spell of rain.

Aya Nagar, located along the Mehrauli–Gurugram Road on Delhi’s southern edge, has long been prone to flooding during the monsoon. Perched on the uneven Aravali terrain, the village was once drained naturally by ravines that carried rainwater away. But with unregulated construction and encroachments over the past two decades, these natural outlets have been blocked, worsening the problem. As a result, during every monsoon, the arterial Sunday Market Road is submerged, disrupting daily life and commerce.

On July 2, the I&FC Department announced the completion of a major drainage intervention, which included a reinforced concrete (RCC) box drain and 1000 mm pipelines to carry stormwater into nearby forest ravines. Engineers were also placed on standby to monitor performance. At the inauguration, Delhi’s Flood and Irrigation Minister Parvesh Verma declared the project a turning point.