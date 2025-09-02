CM says no worries as Yamuna rises; Congress blames govt for ‘poor planning’

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured residents that the national capital is not in danger despite the steadily rising water level of the Yamuna, which is expected to touch the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening. Authorities, however, have been placed on high alert and people living in the river’s floodplains have been advised to move to safer locations.

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 3,29,313 cusec of water at 9 am on Monday, while the Wazirabad barrage released around 38,900 cusec.

“This time, despite a high discharge of over 3 lakh cusecs, the level is expected to go up to 207 metres or above. But I can assure the people that they need not worry, as flooding will not occur beyond the floodplains. Delhi is not in danger,” Gupta said, adding that the administration was receiving hourly updates and monitoring the situation closely.