Delhi: Cab driver held captive before robbing; two arrested

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly holding a 30-year-old cab driver at knifepoint, robbing him of his vehicle, mobile phones, cash, and personal documents, before abandoning him in the Bawana, police said.

The accused were identified as Rohit alias Golu (30), a resident of Auchandi village, and Surender alias Sonu (30), a resident of Ghoga village. Police said Rohit is involved in at least five heinous cases.

According to police, Bawana station received information about a carjacking on the intervening night of August 28 and 29. Complainant Kundan (33), who works as a cab driver, reported that his vehicle was booked from Bawana Chowk for an eight-hour rental.

During the ride, two passengers allegedly assaulted him at knifepoint, took control of the cab, and robbed him of two mobile phones, Rs 5,500 in cash, Rs 6,000 through online transfer, and his purse. He was later abandoned near Jatola toll, while the accused fled with the car.

During investigation, call detail records and technical surveillance helped trace Rohit, who was arrested. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him, said DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Rohit disclosed his involvement with Surender, who was later arrested. Police recovered the robbed cab, a knife used in the offence, and the complainant’s personal documents.