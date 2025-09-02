Delhi govt tells forest officials branches aren’t exactly trees

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has reminded its forest officials about the legal definition of a “tree”, clarifying that branches cannot be counted as separate trees.

In a circular issued to forest conservators, the government cited the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994, noting that the clarification was necessary after repeated confrontations with environment activists during pruning drives, where allegations were made that pruning amounted to felling. The definition laid down in the law must be followed strictly to avoid confusion, the Conservator of Forests has said in a circular sent to Deputy Conservators of Forests in all divisions.

As per the Act, a “tree” is any woody plant whose branches spring from and are supported upon a trunk or body, and whose trunk or body is not less than five centimetres in diameter at a height of thirty centimetres from the ground level and is not less than one metre in height from the ground level.

According to a forest department official, the order was issued as it was often seen that if a shoot was emerging from the soil, it used to be counted as a separate tree.

The circular further clarified that counting branches as separate trees or any other deviation from the statutory definition would amount to a misinterpretation of the Act.

This reiteration has been made to obviate any ambiguity and to secure uniformity in the application of the statutory provisions. Henceforth, the legal definition should be followed in letter and spirit strictly as per the DPTA, 1994, the communication reads.