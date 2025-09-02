HC tells DU colleges to reserve 5% sports quota

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, while disposing of a writ petition filed by a CBSE national-level gold medalist in lawn tennis, directed that all colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) must adhere to the mandatory 5% reservation for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) and Sports quota in future admissions.

The case was filed by Aditi Rawat, a minor, represented through her mother, Anita Rawat, seeking a seat under the Sports Quota at Hindu College for the academic year 2025-26.

Rawat’s counsel, Advocate Jeetender Gupta, along with Advocates Bharat Rawat and Ashish Mishra, argued that while DU’s admission policy mandates 5% of total seats in each college be reserved for ECA/Sports, Hindu College had allotted only 10 seats each for ECA and Sports against a sanctioned strength of 956—well below the required 47. Hindu College contended that the quota mentioned in DU’s Information Bulletin was not mandatory.

However, Delhi University, in an affidavit, confirmed that colleges are bound to reserve 5% of their sanctioned intake for ECA and Sports. Justice Vikas Mahajan observed that the affidavit left no ambiguity. Since the centralised process had concluded and the petitioner already secured admission at Lady Shri Ram College under the Sports quota, no immediate relief was granted.