Man kills wife over social media reels, attempts suicide in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife for making social media reels before attempting suicide in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh. The accused, Aman, an e-rickshaw driver, was later admitted to a hospital, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received at the Najafgarh police station on Tuesday at 4.23 am regarding the murder of a woman.

The deceased, a resident of Old Roshanpura in Najafgarh, was a social media artist with around 6,000 followers. She was strangled to death by her husband, a senior police officer said.

The couple often used to have arguments as the husband objected to his wife's making reels on social media and being active on social media platforms. Aman then tried to hang himself and consume poison, but was nabbed by the police and rushed to Rao Tula Ram Memorial hospital.

The duo had been living in the rented accommodation since April with their nine and five-year-old sons. They are the permanent residents of Pilibhit in UP, the officer said.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of the law and an investigation is underway, police said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of the incident.

Last week, a 34-year-old woman and her elderly mother were murdered with a pair of scissors by the woman's husband over a domestic dispute and frequent quarrels, in the Rohini Sector-17 area of Delhi.