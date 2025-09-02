Old Railway Bridge to be closed from Tuesday 5pm, says DDMA

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered the closure of traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge from Tuesday 5 pm, warning of a looming flood-like situation in the city as the Yamuna River is expected to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres.
Heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage pushed the river level to 204.94 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 5 pm on Monday, officials said.
The order, issued on late Monday evening, came in the wake of a flood advisory from the Central Water Commission (CWC). According to the advisory, water levels at the Delhi Railway Bridge were projected to rise beyond 206 metres between 5 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday.
“In view of possible flooding in Yamuna river due to increase in its level beyond the danger mark, you are hereby directed to close down the traffic and public movement on the bridge with effect from 5 pm on September 2,” the DDMA said in its order.
Officials said instructions had also been issued to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and local police stations to enforce the closure and ensure that no vehicular or pedestrian movement is allowed. The DDMA further noted that any change in water levels reported by the CWC would be communicated immediately for necessary action.
Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration on Monday issued a public advisory in view of a possible flood-like situation.
The DM said the water discharged from the Hathinikund barrage is expected to raise the Yamuna river level in Ghaziabad. “...there is a possibility of increase in the water level of Yamuna river in Ghaziabad district due to release of 3,21,653 cusecs of water from Hathini Kund Barrage Saharanpur on September 1,” the advisory read.
The administration has urged residents to remain alert and prepare for any eventuality. People have been advised to keep a stock of essential food items, identify high ground in advance, and secure important documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards and passbooks in waterproof bags. The DM also asked citizens to keep chlorine tablets, oral rehydration solution and necessary medicines ready in a first aid kit, and to shift dry grains and cattle fodder to safer places.
“On receiving flood warning, pregnant women, children, elderly, disabled and sick people should be immediately taken to safe places,” the advisory said, stressing that updates should be continuously monitored through radio, television and social media.
Meanwhile, the Gurugram administration has issued a separate advisory as heavy rains lashed the region. Private companies have been asked to implement work-from-home, while schools have been directed to switch to online classes on September 2.