Old Railway Bridge to be closed from Tuesday 5pm, says DDMA

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered the closure of traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge from Tuesday 5 pm, warning of a looming flood-like situation in the city as the Yamuna River is expected to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres.

Heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage pushed the river level to 204.94 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 5 pm on Monday, officials said.

The order, issued on late Monday evening, came in the wake of a flood advisory from the Central Water Commission (CWC). According to the advisory, water levels at the Delhi Railway Bridge were projected to rise beyond 206 metres between 5 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday.

“In view of possible flooding in Yamuna river due to increase in its level beyond the danger mark, you are hereby directed to close down the traffic and public movement on the bridge with effect from 5 pm on September 2,” the DDMA said in its order.

Officials said instructions had also been issued to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and local police stations to enforce the closure and ensure that no vehicular or pedestrian movement is allowed. The DDMA further noted that any change in water levels reported by the CWC would be communicated immediately for necessary action.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration on Monday issued a public advisory in view of a possible flood-like situation.