Three held in Delhi for duping jeweller with fake online payments

NEW DELHI: Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping a jeweller by showing fake online payment receipts and taking away jewellery in northwest Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, a police official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Suresh alias Sonu (44) and Sahil (20), both residents of Chhawla, and Harsh Dahiya (22), a resident of Najafgarh.

Police said an incident of cheating was reported on August 22, when three men visited a jewellery shop in Karala and allegedly tricked the shop owner by displaying a fake transaction on a digital payment platform. Believing the payment was genuine, the complainant handed over the jewellery, only to realise later that no money had been credited.

On the basis of the jeweller’s statement, a case was registered at Kanjhawala police station. A raid was conducted at the hideouts of the accused, leading to their arrest. On sustained questioning, they admitted their involvement. Police recovered the stolen jewellery, the mobile phones used in the crime, and the motorcycle used for the offence, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan.