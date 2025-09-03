2 hours of rain = 20km of jam! Millennium City, Maximum Chaos

NEW DELHI: The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana is facing criticism after Gurugram came to a halt on Monday evening as heavy rain triggered severe waterlogging and kilometres-long traffic jams across the Millennium City.
Several stretches of the city, including the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, were choked for up to six hours, leaving commuters stranded. Videos of the chaos flooded social media, showing vehicles crawling on arterial roads, residents abandoning their cars and people walking home through waterlogged stretches.
Timelines were dominated by visuals of bumper-to-bumper traffic, as citizens vented anger over collapsed drainage and poor traffic management. Many said they were stuck for hours without access to food, water or basic facilities. The opposition seized on the outrage, blaming the ruling BJP for what they described as “failed governance” and “unplanned urbanisation.” Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video of the snarl-up, mocking the chief minister.
“Two hours of rain = 20 km of Gurgaon jam! As CM Nayab Saini only flies in the state helicopter and doesn’t travel on the road, this is a helicopter shot of the highway in Gurgaon just now. So much for the rain preparedness and crores of public money spent on drainage and easing congestion. This is BJP’s ‘triple engine model’ of Millennium City urban development,” he said.
Echoing similar sentiments, senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said, “Three hours of rain has brought Gurugram to its knees. People have been stranded in traffic for 5–6 hours. This is the result of the BJP government’s incapability and failed planning.” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out, posting a video with the comment: “Millennium City Gurugram. A double engine sarkar with a double the failure track record.” Under fire, the BJP pointed to record rainfall, calling it a natural calamity. In a statement on X, the party said: “We regret any unfortunate incident due to the rain. All possible efforts are being made to provide help to flooded areas. The Nayab Saini government has made all arrangements to tackle waterlogging. This is a natural calamity and the government is fully prepared.”
But the explanation has done little to calm public frustration. Residents questioned why basic civic infrastructure in one of India’s most expensive real estate markets collapses every time heavy showers hit.
Monday’s gridlock, they said, was yet another reminder of how fragile the city’s systems remain. Following guidance from the district administration, many corporate employees worked from home on Monday, and schools conducted online classes.