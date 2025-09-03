2 hours of rain = 20km of jam! Millennium City, Maximum Chaos

NEW DELHI: The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana is facing criticism after Gurugram came to a halt on Monday evening as heavy rain triggered severe waterlogging and kilometres-long traffic jams across the Millennium City.

Several stretches of the city, including the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, were choked for up to six hours, leaving commuters stranded. Videos of the chaos flooded social media, showing vehicles crawling on arterial roads, residents abandoning their cars and people walking home through waterlogged stretches.

Timelines were dominated by visuals of bumper-to-bumper traffic, as citizens vented anger over collapsed drainage and poor traffic management. Many said they were stuck for hours without access to food, water or basic facilities. The opposition seized on the outrage, blaming the ruling BJP for what they described as “failed governance” and “unplanned urbanisation.” Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video of the snarl-up, mocking the chief minister.

“Two hours of rain = 20 km of Gurgaon jam! As CM Nayab Saini only flies in the state helicopter and doesn’t travel on the road, this is a helicopter shot of the highway in Gurgaon just now. So much for the rain preparedness and crores of public money spent on drainage and easing congestion. This is BJP’s ‘triple engine model’ of Millennium City urban development,” he said.