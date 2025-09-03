CM Jan Sunwai resumes today, security tightened

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has tightened the security at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s residence for the Jan Sunwai programme on Wednesday, officials said. A facial recognition system (FRS) van will be deployed to scan people entering the venue.

The heightened security follows an attack on Gupta during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on August 20. The accused, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya (41), was nabbed from the spot.

DCP (north) Raja Banthia said, “We have deployed cops, including women in plain clothes, in and around the venue. We will scan people entering the venue for ‘Jan Sunwai’. Senior officials will be present on the ground.”

The programme will be held at the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan from 8 am to 10 am, during which the CM will interact with people, an official said.