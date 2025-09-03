No need to panic, government working round-the-clock, assures Delhi CM as Yamuna water rises

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas and relief camps near Geeta Colony flyover and the old iron bridge to assess the situation as the Yamuna inched towards the evacuation mark. She met families in camps, heard their concerns, and assured them that the government is fully committed to providing support.

Gupta emphasised that there is “no need to panic” as the situation remains under control, adding that the administration is maintaining round-the-clock vigil. “All departments are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact; citizens’ safety and well-being remain our top priority,” she said.

During her visit, the chief minister directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water, food, medicines, and safe accommodation. She noted that advance preparations — including desilting of the Yamuna and city drains over the past six months — had already shown positive results this year.

“All barrage gates along the Yamuna are open, and water is flowing downstream freely. Barricades on the city-side drains have been closed to manage the flow. Current data shows water levels are not expected to surpass past records,” she said. Gupta clarified that water entering the Yamuna floodplains was part of the river’s natural course and posed no risk to the outer parts of the city.