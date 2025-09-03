Yamuna water might rise further, authorities on alert

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna in Delhi surged past the 206-metre mark on Tuesday, reviving fears of a repeat of the 2023 floods and prompting the government to swing into emergency mode. Officials warned that the water level could rise further by Wednesday, heightening the risk for thousands of families living along the riverbanks.

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the river stood at 206.03 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 4 pm, and rose steadily to 206.30 metres by 8 pm. The danger level for the Yamuna in Delhi is 205.33 metres, while the evacuation mark is 206 metres. Officials said the river is expected to reach 206.90 metres by Wednesday.

The rise followed heavy discharges from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, which recorded a peak of 2.92 lakh cusecs per second. Substantial flows were also released from the Wazirabad (83,300 cusecs) and Okhla (1,02,444 cusecs) barrages, aggravating the flood threat in low-lying areas. Many localities along the floodplain began reporting water ingress by Tuesday.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister, Parvesh Verma, said the administration had moved into “war-footing” preparedness, with officials working round the clock. “The people of Delhi can rest assured we are fully prepared to meet any flood situation,” he said.