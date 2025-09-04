AISA moves HC against DU’s new parental surety clause ahead of student polls

NEW DELHI: Barely days after the Delhi HC struck down DU’s move to mandate a Rs 1 lakh security bond for student union election candidates a fresh controversy erupted on Wednesday over a new condition introduced by the DU Students’ Union Election Commission.

On September 3, the commission issued a new proforma requiring candidates to furnish a surety bond against defacement on campus. Unlike the earlier affidavit, the new form makes it compulsory to provide the names, signatures and bank details of parents of those aspiring to contest the polls.

Student organisations All India Students’ Association and Students’ Federation of India, which had earlier challenged the Rs 1 lakh bond in court, have once again approached the HC against this fresh condition. The groups termed it an “attack on autonomy” and a “tactic of intimidation” that disproportionately affects women and students from marginalised backgrounds.