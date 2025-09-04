Amid floods and hardship, children from Yamuna Khadar hold fast to their studies

NEW DELHI: Under a makeshift plastic shed near the Old Iron Bridge, 10-year-old Ananya Singh sits with her notebooks borrowed from friends. A Class VI student at a government school in Gandhi Nagar, she lost all her textbooks when the Yamuna overflowed its banks last month.

“I lost my books in the flood that came 15 days back in August. I passed my recent unit test thanks to the notes my teachers gave me. They are very supportive and also concerned about our studies.”

Her father, Kamal Singh, an e-rickshaw driver, looks weary but hopeful. With four children enrolled in a government school in Kailash Nagar, he knows the importance of education. “I am not educated, nor is my wife, but my kids are very keen about education. I feel proud when I see Ananya doing well in her academics. We’ve lost our kids’ books and dresses in the recent flood. I wrote to the teachers and authorities, and they assured me they will provide them,” he said.

Ananya says her teachers have promised to arrange the missing study materials. For now, their house on the riverbank remains sealed off, leaving the family to live in cramped and uncertain conditions.