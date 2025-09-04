CBSE, NCB to spread awareness against drug abuse

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have joined hands to create a drug-free school environment and spread awareness against substance abuse. An agreement signing ceremony was held on Wednesday at CBSE board headquarters in New Delhi.

The agreement between the two will pave the way for joint initiatives, including quarterly awareness programmes, capacity-building workshops for teachers and counsellors, e-modules on drug prevention, community outreach, and counselling services for students and parents, the CBSE said in an official statement.

Shedding light on the government programmes to combat the menace of drugs in educational institutions, Himanshu Gupta, secretary, CBSE, said, “schools must provide students with a safe and supportive environment, in addition to academics. Timely intervention and government programs like Tele-MANAS, which is expanding access to mental health care across India, can be instrumental in this effort.”