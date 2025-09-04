Delhi Police rolls out email ID to seek innovative ideas, suggestions from its personnel

New Delhi: In a bid to improve the Delhi Police's efficiency and service delivery, Commissioner Satish Golchha has asked for innovative ideas and suggestions from all ranks of officers. An email ID has been created for this purpose and all the submissions may be sent by September 20, officials said on Thursday.

The message was circulated on Wednesday, where Delhi Police staff of all ranks are encouraged to actively contribute their suggestions in the interest of improving efficiency and service delivery of Delhi Police.

"Delhi Police has launched an email ID dedicated for receiving innovative ideas and suggestions from all ranks of Delhi Police. The initiative has been launched on the directions of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. It aims at participation of all ranks in the interest of improving efficiency and service delivery of Delhi Police," Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi said.