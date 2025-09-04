Delhi Police rolls out email ID to seek innovative ideas, suggestions from its personnel

New Delhi: In a bid to improve the Delhi Police's efficiency and service delivery, Commissioner Satish Golchha has asked for innovative ideas and suggestions from all ranks of officers. An email ID has been created for this purpose and all the submissions may be sent by September 20, officials said on Thursday.
The message was circulated on Wednesday, where Delhi Police staff of all ranks are encouraged to actively contribute their suggestions in the interest of improving efficiency and service delivery of Delhi Police.
"Delhi Police has launched an email ID dedicated for receiving innovative ideas and suggestions from all ranks of Delhi Police. The initiative has been launched on the directions of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. It aims at participation of all ranks in the interest of improving efficiency and service delivery of Delhi Police," Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi said.
Delhi Police employees of all ranks have been informed and encouraged to share their thoughts and suggestions on the subjects like innovations, technological advancements and procedural changes.
Drawing from their expertise, experience and distinct viewpoints, personnel across all ranks have been invited to submit concept notes within stipulated time, outlining their suggestions. These notes should address the current scenario, pinpoint challenges, propose solutions, and highlight anticipated benefits and quality enhancements, the PRO said.
Golchha was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on August 21, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked by an individual during a public hearing at her official residence here. The commissioner held a meeting with officials earlier this week where he advised the personnel to enhance presence in their respective areas.