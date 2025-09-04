'Expecting baby anytime soon': Gurugram man's SOS amid floods

NEW DELHI: Amid the flood chaos in Gurugram, desperate pleas for help are pouring in on social media. In one such post, a man sought urgent intervention for his pregnant wife on Monday evening, saying they could face life-threatening risks if an emergency arises, as floodwater and power outages have cut off access to hospitals.

“Seeing this condition, it would be very difficult to go to hospital in case of an emergency. It is a humble request to authorities to please act in this matter as soon as possible,” read one of the posts on X.

Several complaints poured in from Sector 107 in Gurugram—Solera and M3M societies—where residents said massive waterlogging and electricity issues demanded immediate attention.

For the past two days, Gurugram’s roads and neighbourhoods have been submerged. Metro stations witnessed capacity crowds, while kilometres-long gridlocks paralysed movement. Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Vikas Arora has been personally inspecting key points at night, directing departments, and deploying additional forces.

According to police sources, over 1,110 officers were on duty at 120 junctions, with 32 cranes and three hydra machines clearing 288 stranded vehicles. The Gurugram traffic police helpline received over 570 calls in two days.

In one of the viral videos, two men in Gurugram were seen carrying their scooter over their heads, stepping over and weaving between stationary vehicles. The scooter might have broken down, or the men might have lifted it above the jam to bypass what seemed like unending traffic at the time.