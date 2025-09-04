No respite in sight as heavy rain continues to batter Delhi

NEW DELHI: The capital recorded widespread showers for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, triggering severe waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station, registered 35 mm of rainfall between Tuesday night and 5.30 pm Wednesday. The Ridge and Ayanagar reported higher figures at 87.8 mm and 60.5 mm, respectively, while Palam recorded 31.1 mm. The downpour kept maximum temperatures below the seasonal average, with Safdarjung logging 32.3 degrees celsius, nearly two degrees below normal, and the minimum at 22.8 degrees celsius, almost three degrees below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these conditions are likely to remain as the city is set to experience an active monsoon phase over the next four days. The Met has forecast generally cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall across the city. One or two spells of very light to light rain and thundershowers are expected, with the possibility of moderate rain at several places and heavy rain at isolated locations.