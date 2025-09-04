The flavours of Onam

The skies over Delhi have been heavy with rain, casting a grey melancholy across the city. Streets glisten with puddles, and the air hangs damp with the scent of monsoon. Yet, in the midst of this gloom, the festive season has arrived like a burst of colour — a reminder that celebration has a way of softening even the harshest days. Among these festivals, Onam has steadily found its place in the capital, with the Sadya — its grand vegetarian feast — becoming a gathering point for memory, culture, and joy.

Onam, Kerala’s annual harvest festival, is more than just a date on the calendar. It carries the story of King Mahabali — the beloved ruler believed to return to visit his people on Thiru Onam — and it thrives on an ethos of togetherness. In Kerala, religion, caste, and status dissolve in its embrace; what remains is love, food, and the spirit of equality. That essence finds its way even into Delhi’s bustling lanes, where communities gather over banana leaves spread wide, awaiting a feast that is not just eaten but experienced.

At OMO Café in Gurugram last weekend, the tables told their own stories. Banana leaves were carefully laid out, ornate flowers adorning their edges, and small bowls of injipulli (ginger chutney) and naranga achar (spicy lemon pickle) catching the eye like jewels. From upperi (salted banana chips) and shakara varatti (jaggery chips) to the soulful simplicity of parippu with ghee, the spread was as much about flavour as it was about memory. Marina Balakrishnan and the team brought to life not just 27 dishes but the spirit of a tradition where abundance is never about excess — it is about generosity.

Guests leaned into this generosity in their own ways. Saksham Khanna, who had travelled across the city for the pop-up, smiled as he explained, “The special part about a Sadya is that you dress up just for the meal, and it instantly brings out the Onam spirit. Then comes the joy of eating with your hands — each dish carrying its own distinct taste, yet somehow blending into harmony when eaten together.” His words captured something deeper: the ritual of Sadya isn’t about fine dining, it’s about surrendering yourself to the experience.