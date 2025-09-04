Girls in Delhi's flood relief camp struggle for sanitary pads, privacy and basic dignity

NEW DELHI: "The dread of our menstrual cycle is ominously hanging above us," said a 17-year-old who is being deprived of basic hygiene in the relief tents. In the flood relief camp of Mayur Vihar, two Class 11 students, Rani and Lakshmi, struggle for dignity and a safe space like many other girls in the same age group.

Gripped by economic crisis, the teenage girls are forced to use cloth during menstruation, as buying a sanitary napkin is a luxury they can't afford. Privacy is a dream for these girls, who steal time and sight to relieve themselves.

Lakshmi said, “We are still figuring out how to manage during menstruation. Earlier, we used sanitary napkins, but given the situation now, making ends meet is more important.” The authorities provide a water tanker, but it is not enough to wash, bathe and clean ourselves, they said.

Sanitary napkins were distributed last time in 2023, when they were shifted to the camps, but the disposal of those was again a matter of concern; they were thrown out in the open just beside the tent they were living in. This year, they fear the same outcome.

The young girls, hence, do not just become vulnerable to diseases and infections, but they fear becoming a victim of assault, predatory gaze and perverted comments. Flies, snakes, mosquitoes and an unbearable stench amp up their despair, said the girls.