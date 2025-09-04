Yamuna: the river that feeds and ruins

NEW DELHI: As the Yamuna swelled past the danger mark this week, the water swallowed not just homes but also the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on farming across Delhi’s floodplains.

Nearly 10,000 families, mostly migrants from Bareilly and Badaun in UP, reside along the river. Over the decades, they transformed fertile floodplains into vegetable farms that supplied city markets. Today, those fields lie submerged.

“We have seen the destruction of our harvest,” said Mahesh Kushwaha, pointing to his drowned crops. Mahesh’s family has farmed Yamuna Khadar near Mayur Vihar since 2002. “This year, we will have no income. But we still have to pay rent, or face harassment.”