38 relief sites with 522 tents from metro to Nigambodh ghat

NEW DELHI: As the Yamuna swelled above danger levels this week, floodwaters pushed deeper into Delhi, swamping government offices, markets, metro access points and even the city’s busiest cremation ground, forcing mass evacuations and paralysing daily life across several districts. By Thursday, water had reached near the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats.

Nearby areas such as Vasudev Ghat and the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate were also submerged. According to the revenue department, 8,018 people have been moved to tents, and another 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters. In Majnu ka Tila, floodwater gushed into narrow lanes, leaving homes and businesses in ruins.

The Tibetan colony, usually alive with cafés, tattoo parlours, home spas and garment shops, is now reeling. Machines have been damaged, salons lie without equipment, restaurants remain shuttered, and many owners have been forced to sleep inside their waterlogged shops.

Relief camps set up in low-lying zones, including near Mayur Vihar Phase-I, were inundated after the Yamuna breached embankments. At Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge) and Yamuna Bazar, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams assisted in relocating residents. The agency said it rescued 25 people and evacuated 1,171 individuals along with 29 livestock.