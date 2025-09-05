500 flights disrupted at IGIA and Hindon, airlines issue travel advisory

NEW DELHI: As the city continued to brace for torrential rain on Thursday, Delhi airports and airlines issued travel advisories for the flyers, cautioning disruptions in flight operations. In the last three days, nearly 500 flights from Delhi and Hindon airports have either been delayed, cancelled or diverted to other cities due to poor visibility and inclement weather conditions, airport officials said.

“As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. There might be an impact on flight operations. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines,” the Delhi airport said in an advisory.

The IMD on Thursday issued a heavy rain alert over Delhi-NCR for a few hours, raising concerns about further disruption to air traffic. Airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India among others urged passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

SpiceJet, in an advisory on X, said, “Due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.” The airline also advised travellers to factor in extra time to reach the airport in view of waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.