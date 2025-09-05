BSES rooftop solar in Malviya Nagar

NEW DELHI: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) organised its ‘Aapke Dwar’, a solar awareness programme in Malviya Nagar, taking the benefits of rooftop solar and consumer services directly to the community. The event witnessed active participation from residents of Malviya Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave, Hauz Khas, Green Park and adjoining areas, highlighting Delhi’s growing commitment to sustainability.

The initiative was led by senior BRPL officials, including CEO Abhishek Ranjan, and was graced by Bansuri Swaraj, MP (Lok Sabha), and Satish Upadhyay, MLA from Malviya Nagar, as chief guests. Their presence gave further momentum to the campaign encouraging households to embrace rooftop solar energy.

The programme showcased the benefits of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and Delhi Solar Policy, which aims to empower households to generate clean energy, cut down electricity bills and avail government subsidies. Residents were encouraged to make the switch to solar power.