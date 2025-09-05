Delhi airport launches first luxury bus service to Noida, Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport operator DIAL will soon launch India’s first luxury bus service connecting the airport with Noida and Greater Noida in the national capital region. The operator has partnered with an inter-city bus service provider, FlixBus, to offer luxury bus service.

The luxury bus service will offer a sustainable and premium travel option for passengers at a pocket-friendly price and would mark a significant milestone in the region's transportation infrastructure, the DIAL said.

"Passengers can avail of the luxury service for just Rs 199 each. Currently, about 20 per cent of Delhi airport's passengers use public transport. The new service is expected to further boost this share by providing a premium and reliable alternative for passengers travelling to and from Noida and Greater Noida. The service will be available round-the-clock for all," DIAL stated.