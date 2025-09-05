DUSU candidates told to submit affidavit and bond, no deposit needed, says CEO

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Election Commission clarified on Thursday that candidates contesting the upcoming student union elections will only be required to submit an affidavit and a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh. They will not have to deposit this amount with the university or in their personal bank accounts.
Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Officer Prof Raj Kishor Sharma said, “A candidate only needs to file an affidavit along with a surety bond. There is no requirement to submit the amount either to the university or into their account.” He emphasised that this measure was designed to make the process simpler and transparent.
Presiding officer Dr Rajesh Singh added that the Election Commission was committed to conducting free and fair elections and sought the cooperation of all stakeholders.
Sharing details of the DUSU 2025–26 election programme and code of conduct, Sharma highlighted that only handmade posters will be permitted for campaigning, and these can be pasted only on designated ‘Democracy Walls’.
Any violation or incident of defacement can be reported via DUSU’s online portal or the respective college portals.
This year there are nine democracy walls on the campus where the organisations can paste their pamphlets or handmade posters.
The Chief Election Officer further noted that this year’s polls are being viewed as “green and clean elections”. The commission has declared zero tolerance towards defacement or violations of election guidelines.
Also, an e-portal and a QR code have been introduced on the DU website where the students or anyone in the city can post photos and videos complaining against the candidates if they are found to be involved in the defacement of any type across the city.