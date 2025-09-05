DUSU candidates told to submit affidavit and bond, no deposit needed, says CEO

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Election Commission clarified on Thursday that candidates contesting the upcoming student union elections will only be required to submit an affidavit and a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh. They will not have to deposit this amount with the university or in their personal bank accounts.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Officer Prof Raj Kishor Sharma said, “A candidate only needs to file an affidavit along with a surety bond. There is no requirement to submit the amount either to the university or into their account.” He emphasised that this measure was designed to make the process simpler and transparent.

Presiding officer Dr Rajesh Singh added that the Election Commission was committed to conducting free and fair elections and sought the cooperation of all stakeholders.