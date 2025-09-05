Flooding halts vehicle fitness tests at Burari Centre in Delhi, drivers demand penalty waiver

NEW DELHI: The vehicle fitness testing process at the Burari Transport Department centre has come to a complete standstill after the premises were inundated with floodwater.

The department has announced that the centre will remain closed until Sunday, leaving thousands of drivers uncertain about their pending fitness tests.

In the wake of the disruption, associations of auto and taxi drivers have demanded that penalties imposed for delays be waived. The current rule levies a fine of ₹500 on the first day of delay, followed by ₹20 for each additional day. Drivers argue that since the closure was ordered by the transport department itself, it would be unfair to penalise them during this period.

“There are about one lakh auto-rickshaws and nearly 50,000 taxis of various categories in Delhi whose fitness checks are conducted at the Burari centre.

Every day, around 200 to 250 vehicles turn up here. If the department has shut its own doors because of waterlogging, then naturally the fine should not apply,” said a representative of one of the auto unions.

Officials explained that the flooding was triggered after major drains, unable to empty into the Yamuna because of the swollen river, spilled over into nearby areas.

The Burari facility, located next to one such drain in North Delhi, was left waterlogged. A notice pasted on the gates of the centre stated that fitness checks could not be conducted due to the situation.

According to officials, a proposal has already been sent from the regional transport office to the department headquarters recommending a waiver of fines during the closure.

“The matter is under consideration. If the water does not recede even after Sunday, the file will be processed again,” a transport department official said.